New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open

SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open.

Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists.

These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace.

Get our free mobile app

There is also a walking/bike path connected to it.

The road project was made possible with the help of state bonding money the city received in 2020.

City officials say as for the other road construction projects, the first phase of the 19th Avenue South project is expected to completed in the next few weeks, while the County Road 1/Riverside Avenue project remains on schedule to wrap up next month.