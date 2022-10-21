Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.

Get our free mobile app

First responders met the couple on Mapleview Road and provided medical attention until a Life Link helicopter arrived.

Gorecki was treated at the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Room.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Police and Fire Departments, Mayo Ambulance, and Life Link Helicopter.