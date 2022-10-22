Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday

The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.

RECAPS:

- The no. 1 Gophers rallied to earn an OT win over no. 7 North Dakota at home on Friday. Minnesota fell behind twice, but tied things up and sent the game into overtime. Matthew Knies scored the game-winning goal for UMN in the extra period. The Gophers improve to 4-1, while UND falls to (2-2-1). The teams will play game two in Minneapolis on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

- The no. 8 Huskies upset the no. 2 MSU-Mankato Mavericks at home on Friday. Zach Okabe and Grant Cruikshank got St. Cloud on the board and tied the game back up in the first and second periods. Then in the third, Kyler Kupka put it away for SCSU with a power play goal in the third. The Huskies improve to 5-0 and the Mavs fall to 3-2. The teams will hit the ice at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for game two.

- The Lumberjacks shut out the Loons 6-0 on the road Friday night. Tucker Skime led Granite City with two goals. In the net, Ryan Lehet was a perfect 23 for 23. The Lumberjacks improve to 9-0-0-1. They will return home to host the Loons (4-7) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Timberwolves couldn't keep their foot on the gas and came up short 132-126 against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Jordan Clarkson led all scorers with 29 points for the Jazz. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points and Rudy Gobert put up nine points and snagged 23 rebounds against his former team. The Wolves are now 1-1 on the season. They will travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 95.3 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Wild (1-3) will try to extend their win streak to two games when they visit the Bruins (4-1) on Saturday. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on AM 1390 and 95.3 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gophers (4-2) will look to stop their slump when they visit Penn State (5-1). Minnesota trails 6-9 in the all-time series but won the last matchup 31-26 in 2019. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Johnnies (5-1) will celebrate Family Weekend with a Saturday football matchup against Gustavus (4-2). SJU is 48-19-3 overall against the Gusties and won 37-7 back in 2021. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Clemens Stadium.

- The Norsemen (4-6-0-1) will look to get their season back on track when they visit the North Iowa Bulls (8-4) on Saturday. The Bulls sit in second place in the Central Division, while the Norsemen have slipped all the way down to sixth place. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

