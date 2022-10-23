Huskies Sweep Homecoming Series, Wolves Head to OKC

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team put on quite a homecoming show to notch a weekend sweep, the St. John's University football team made it four in a row with a win over Gustavus, the St. Cloud Norsemen won their only contest of the weekend, and the Granite City Lumberjacks swept the Loons Saturday. The University of Minnesota had a rough outing with both the men's hockey and football teams coming up short, and the Minnesota Wild fell in overtime. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season.

RECAPS:

- The Huskies capped off homecoming weekend with a 4-3 win over MSU-Mankato to earn the weekend sweep and stay undefeated. Grant Cruikshank led St. Cloud with two goals including the game-winner. Goaltender Dominic Basse allowed three goals and made 34 saves. The Huskies improve to 6-0 and will face Bemidji State University (2-1-1) next weekend. Puck-drop for game one is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Johnnies win their fourth straight game with a 41-27 win over Gustavus at home on Saturday. The game stayed close through the first half, with St. John's up 24-21 at the break. SJU scored 17 more points in the final two quarters to run away with the win. Aaron Syverson completed 22 of 38 for 272 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Alex Larson had six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. The Johnnies improve to 6-1 and will head to Duluth on Saturday to face St. Scholastica at 1:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks routed the Loons 6-2 Saturday to earn the weekend sweep. Coby Weber led the way for Granite City with three goals. Ryan Wallin allowed two goals and made 18 saves. The Lumberjacks improve to 10-0-0-1 and firmly lead the West Division. On Sunday the team will head to New Ulm to face the Steel (4-6-0-1) at 3:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen topped North Iowa 3-1 for an important divisional win on Saturday. Duke Kiffin, Chase Cheslock, and Blake Perbix each scored a goal for St. Cloud. The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the team. The Norsemen improve to 5-6-0-1 and will play a two-game series with the Minnesota Wilderness starting Friday at 7:15 p.m.

-The Gopher men's hockey team fell to UND 5-4 in OT to close out the series with a split Saturday. After taking a 2-0 lead and then giving up four goals to the Fighting Hawks, Minnesota rallied to send it into overtime. Mark Senden led all scorers with two goals for North Dakota. The Gophers fall to 4-2 and will travel to Ohio State on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher football team fell to Penn State on the road 45-17 Saturday. Minnesota's defense surrendered 21 points to the Nittany Lions which proved to be an insurmountable gap for the offense to close. Athan Kaliakmanis filled in for an injured Tanner Morgan. He completed nine of 22 for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Things were quiet on the ground for Minnesota as well with Mohamed Ibrahim notching 30 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown. The Gophers have now lost three straight and fall to 4-3. Minnesota will return home on Saturday to home to host Rutgers. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to Boston. Jared Spurgeon, Matt Boldy, and Brandon Duhaime each lit the lamp for Minnesota. The Wild are now 1-3-1 on the young season. They will face the Canadiens on the road on Tuesday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (1-1) will face the Thunder (0-2) on Sunday night. Minnesota beat OKC in their home and season opener 115-108 on Wednesday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

