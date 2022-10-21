Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study

SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road.

Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor.

A consultant will be offering some ideas for future improvements to the road also known as County Road 1.

The study will be used to help develop design plans for improvements at a future date.

The open house will be held Tuesday at the Sauk Rapids Government Center from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

