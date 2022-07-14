Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

Photo by Felix Mittermeier on Unsplash

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight.

National Weather Service
loading...

Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches.

Get our free mobile app

Typical summer weekend ahead with some hot days in the forecast. Humidity will rise as the thermometer does, with a scattered chance for thunderstorms Thursday night and a lesser chance Friday and Saturday nights.

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top