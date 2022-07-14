Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight.

Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches.

Typical summer weekend ahead with some hot days in the forecast. Humidity will rise as the thermometer does, with a scattered chance for thunderstorms Thursday night and a lesser chance Friday and Saturday nights.