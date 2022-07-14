Richmond Kicks Off Annual River Lake Days This Weekend

RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday.

The River Lake Days festivities kick off with a citywide garage sale.

Friday's events include the car show, inflatables, medallion hunt, bingo and live music.

On Saturday highlights include the kiddie parade, kids games, petting zoo, and live music.

The festivities will lead up to Saturday night's Grande Parade starting at 7:00 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.