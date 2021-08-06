Strong Storms Are Possible on Saturday

UNDATED -- The latest Outlook has most of central and southern Minnesota, as well as west-central Wisconsin under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

Thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend.

National Weather Service

Scattered severe storms will be possible, mainly late Saturday afternoon starting in western Minnesota and pushing into western Wisconsin through Saturday night.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main severe threat, though an isolated tornado is possible.

The threat for a few severe storms on Sunday will shift to eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

In addition to a severe threat, storms Saturday and Sunday will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours.

