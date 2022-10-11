Storms Possible Tuesday Night Followed by Much Cooler Temps

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong cold front may spark a few severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Large hail will be the main threat.

Western Wisconsin has the best chance of seeing thunderstorms with chances diminishing to the west.

Storms come to an end by midnight.

We're expecting a high close to 80 Tuesday in St. Cloud. The record high for this date is 83. The normal high for this time of the year is 59.

After a brief return of summer-like temperatures in the low 80s, a series of cold fronts will sweep across the region and drop temperatures below normal through the weekend.

Breezy northwest winds are likely Wednesday with elevated fire weather concerns through Thursday.