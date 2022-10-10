Motorcycle Crash In St. Joseph Sends Man To Hospital

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A motorcycle crash Friday afternoon sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Stearns County Deputies and St. Joseph Police were called to the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 3 in St. Joseph Friday afternoon at 4:23 pm.

Officers concluded that 36-year-old Benjamin Lingl of Cold Spring was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson South on County 3 when he was struck by a 2013 Buick Sedan driven by 56-year-old Mary Hocum of Avon. Lingl was taken to St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries for further evaluation, and Hocum was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.