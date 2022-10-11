Foley Man Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes

FOLEY (WJON News) - A Foley man is facing 57 felony charges for selling cars without a license.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has charged Grady Shearer of Foley with 53 counts of felony failure to pay sales tax and 4 counts of felony failure to file income tax returns.

Officials say Shearer allegedly sold motor vehicles, outdoor recreational equipment, and other items through Facebook between 2018 and 2021 without collecting sales tax and without a motor vehicle dealer’s license. The complaint claims Shearer owes more than $222,000 in unpaid sales tax, income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000, 5 years in prison, or both.