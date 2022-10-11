Update: Boy Shot by Uncle in Hunting Accident Has Died

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting with his family has died.

Sheriff Tom Burch says an autopsy is scheduled at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday just before 8:30 a.m. in rural Motley.

Deputies arrived to learn that a family from St. Paul was in the area on public land hunting squirrels.

The 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 47-year-old man. The boy was taken to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries where he later died.