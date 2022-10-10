Two People Hurt in a Crash Northwest of Buckman

AGRAM TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end-type crash northwest of Buckman Sunday night.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened on Lake Road near 133th Street at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Noah Boser of Pierz was traveling south on Lake Road when he stopped for some deer that were crossing the road. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 24-year-old Cody Hermanson of Sartell then rear-ended Boser's vehicle.

Hermanson and Boser's passenger, 24-year-old Heather Olson of Bemidji, went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.