Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth.

The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and the Powerball 11.

Because winners don't have to reveal themselves anymore in our state, we may never know who the winner is.

By the way, the jackpot for the Powerball game did not go out, so the big prize grows to $420 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Also, we're still waiting for the holders of a winning Mega Millions $1 million ticket to claim their prize. That ticket was drawn back on July 29th and the ticket was sold at Casey's General Store in Fridley. The holder of that ticket has up to one year to claim the million dollars.