Stingers Edge Rox 5-1

The Rox lost 5-1 in Willmar to the Stingers Thursday night. Willmar scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and added 3 more in the 4th inning. The Rox only run came in the 3rd inning on a solo home run from Otto Kemp. Zach Gagnon allowed 6 hits and 5 earned runs in 4 innings to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 20-7 and continue to lead the Great Plains West Division by 5 games over 2nd place Mankato. St. Cloud will play at Willmar again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/94.9 FM Granite City Sports.