State Patrol: Melrose Man Killed in Crash with Wrong Way Driver
PLYMOUTH -- A Melrose man was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his vehicle head-on on a Twin Cities interstate.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 a.m. Friday on Interstate 394 in Plymouth.
Troopers say a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Joseph Maness of Saint Anthony entered the wrong way onto eastbound I-394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis. The vehicle continued to go west in the eastbound lanes until it struck the car head-on at Plymouth Road.
The Patrol says the car was driven by a 30-year-old man from Melrose. He died in the crash and his name has not been released yet.
His passenger, 21-year-old Neyvia Irias, was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Maness was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.