Man Sentenced to 21 Years for Twin Cities Robbery Spree

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for an armed robbery spree of Twin Cities businesses.

According to court documents, on July 28th, 2020 41-year-old Derrick Spillman robbed three Twin Cities businesses including a Holiday gas station and two liquor stores. During the robberies, Spillman pointed a handgun at the employees and ordered them to the ground.

On July 30th, 2020 he continued his crime spree by robbing two more Holiday gas stations, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant. During these incidents, he pointed a handgun at employees, racked the slide of the gun, and demanded cash from the registers.

On August 10th, 2021 Spillman plead guilty.