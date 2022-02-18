Statewide Ban on No Knock Warrants Clears House Committee

ST. PAUL -- Stark differences of opinion among law enforcement professionals, as a bill banning no-knock warrants narrowly cleared its first committee Thursday afternoon in the Democrat-controlled Minnesota House.

Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy told lawmakers:

"Banning no-knock warrants will show officers that their leadership will not intentionally create the chaotic conditions that can lead to tragedy -- the type of conditions that led to the death of Amir Locke."

But Saint Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson testified that law enforcement is dealing with suspects who have demonstrated over and over...

..."that they will use any means necessary to avoid capture by us."

Any ban on no-knock warrants will face stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate.

Get our free mobile app

Under the bill which now goes to the House Judiciary Committee, no-knock police warrants would be banned in Minnesota except when someone is held against their will and no-knock is needed to avoid imminent death or great bodily harm.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.