Florida Man Indicted on Federal Human Smuggling Charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida man with two counts of human smuggling.

According to court documents, on January 19th, 2022 law enforcement agents with Homeland Security Investigations responded to a request for help from the U.S. Border Patrol based out of Pembina, North Dakota. They had initiated a traffics stop on a 15-passenger van less than a mile south of the U.S./Canadian border in a rural area.

Forty-one-year-old Steve Shand was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement determined two passengers in the van to be undocumented Indian nationals.