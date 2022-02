ST. CLOUD -- You can see some of the states up-and-coming boxers battle in St. Cloud this weekend.

The St. Cloud Area Golden Gloves Boxing Club is hosting an amateur boxing show Saturday at the St. Cloud Armory.

The event will feature 17 matches between boxers as young at 9-years-old to 40-years-old.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. and bouts will begin at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are just $10 and are available at the door.