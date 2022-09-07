St. Mary’s Cathedral Hosting Annual Block Party on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Music, beer, food and fun all in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday.

The St. Mary's Cathedral annual Block Party runs from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The mass kicks things off at 4:00 p.m. followed by the food starting at 5:00 p.m. along with an opening musical act.

Father Scott Pogatchnik says Deuces Wild will take the stage at 6:00 p.m.

They are going to be playing for four hours from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They'll be going all kinds of entertainment and interacting with the crowd. It's going to be a fabulous center piece of the whole evening.

There's also a silent auction, kids' games, inflatables, bingo, and a wine wall.

Get our free mobile app

Pogatchnik says the Block Party is the biggest fundraiser of the year for St. Mary's Cathedral and the money raised goes toward the day-to-day operation of the church.

Admission to the event is free.