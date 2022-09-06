MinnesotaCare Premiums Reduced Through 2025

ST. PAUL -- Almost 100,000 Minnesotans will continue to save money on their health insurance premiums through the end of 2025.

Due to the Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Biden, Minnesota Care premiums will remain at reduced levels for the next three years.

Minnesota Care helps Minnesotans who make too much income to qualify for Medicaid but don’t make enough to buy traditional health insurance. To qualify, an applicant must have an annual income between 160% and 200% of the federal poverty level.

Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said the extension is a huge relief to working families.

MinnesotaCare premium relief makes a big difference for many families. Continuing the savings through 2025 results in more affordable health care coverage for Minnesotans who are facing financial struggles.

The lower premiums for Minnesota Care were set to end in January of 2023.

Minnesotans can find out if they qualify by clicking here.