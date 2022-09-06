School Staff Member Drowned in Brainerd Area Lake
BRAINERD -- A school staff member drowned while on a retreat with a group of students.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 1:30 p.m. they responded to Northstar Camp near Brainerd for a report that a staff member from a school had gone underwater.
Upon arrival, Deputies learned a student, who was with the group, was able to retrieve the victim, 30‐year‐old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. Garcia was employed at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson.
Garcia was transported to Essentia Health – St Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, where he died.
