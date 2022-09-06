Foley Area 'Sound The Alarm' is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th in the Foley Fire District. The Red Cross is teaming up with The Foley Fire Department to help make homes safer in the Foley area by installing FREE smoke alarms in homes with the completion of a fire safety checklist and escape plan.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO HAVE SMOKE ALARMS?

According to the American Red Cross:

Approximately 7 people die every single day from a home-related fire

36 people suffer injuries as a result of a home-related fire every day

Over 7 billion dollars in property damage occurs every year from fires.

Get our free mobile app

DOES HAVING A SMOKE DETECTOR HELP SAVE YOUR LIFE AND THAT OF YOUR FAMILY?

The 'Sound The Alarm' campaign has been going on since October 2014 and at least 1,148 lives have been saved because of residents being alerted to a home fire because of the fire alarms that were placed in their homes due to this campaign.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU CHANGE YOUR SMOKE DETECTOR BATTERIES?

That is a great question. pick a specific date every year to change your batteries. Maybe make it something memorable; like New Year's Day, Tax Day, or your birthday. Regardless of when make sure you change your batteries every single year.

HOW LONG DO SMOKE DETECTORS WORK?

Smoke Detectors should be replaced every 10 years. The battery-operated smoke alarm that is being installed during the campaign has a battery life of 10 years.

HOW DO I GET FREE SMOKE ALARMS INSTALLED IN MY HOME?

If you live in the Foley Fire District, you can call 320.968.7260 to have a smoke detector installed in your home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

If you would like to have a smoke detector installed in your home, but do NOT live in the Foley Fire District, you can call 320.251.7641 and press 3 to leave your contact information, and someone will contact you.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO VOLUNTEER FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS?

If you would like to learn more about becoming a Red Cross volunteer, you can go to www.redcross.org, or you can call 320.250.7641 for more information about volunteering.

8 Strange or Unique Minnesota City Nicknames

Seven Reasons Mosquitoes Might Like You More Than Most