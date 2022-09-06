It was back in 2018 and he was opening up for Jennifer Lopez at The Armory in Minneapolis, but Ne-Yo is set to make his return to Minnesota this year!

Announced Tuesday, September 6, Mystic Lake will host the three-time Grammy award winner in their Mystic Showroom on Friday, December 2 with the show beginning at 8pm. If you're thinking it's been a little bit since you've heard new music from the artist, rest assured he just released a whole new album.

Nobel Peace Prize Concert - Oslo Ne-Yo - Photo by: Ragnar Singsaas / Stringer/Getty Images loading...

"Self Explanatory" came out July 15 and has several collabs including Yung Bleu, Trippie Red and probably the most well known of them all Jeremih. But he has had several hits along the way you might know a little better such as:

Miss Independent

Closer

Because of You

But not only has he had these hits, he's helped pen a few others. You might know a few of them: Rihanna's "Unfaithful", "Russian Roulette" and "Take a Bow". Remember Beyonce's smash "Irreplaceable"? Yeah Ne-Yo helped pen that and penned songs for many other artists such as Usher and Jennifer Hudson. He's even help write hits for Celine Dion and country star Carrie Underwood.

Even though we haven't seen him on stage around Minnesota for a bit, his artistry is around. But now you can see him again in December at Mystic Lake with tickets for the show going on sale this Friday at 10am. Info from Mystic Lake about the show goes as follows:

Event: Ne-Yo Date & Time: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 Place: Mystic Showroom® Tickets: Starting at $49 On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Easy to get to the rest of the info on the show by clicking HERE.

