St. John’s University Names Interim Athletic Director

St. John's University has named an interim Athletic Director to replace the recently retired Bob Alpers. Alpers, who held the role for nine years, announced his retirement last week.

Dan O'Brien was named to the role on Wednesday. O'Brien comes to Collegeville after a long career in Minnesota high school and college sports. Most recently, O'Brien was was Head Football Coach and Director of Charitable Gaming at Holy Family Catholic High School. Before that, he was the Athletic Director, Head Football Coach and Director of Community Outreach at St. Thomas Academy.

O'Brien's career also saw him spend nine years at the University of Minnesota, where he was a Defensive Backs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator and Special Assistant to the Head Football Coach in 2016 and 2017, a Senior Associate AD from 2014-2016 and the Assistant AD for Football Operations from 2008-2014.

Graham Miller, St. John's University Graham Miller, St. John's University loading...

"We are excited to welcome Dan O'Brien to Saint John's University as interim athletic director," said Kara Kolomitz, chief operating officer at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University on the Johnnies website. "Dan brings a wealth of leadership experience across all levels of athletics, from high school to NCAA Division I. His deep commitment to student-athlete development, strategic vision and passion for education and mentorship make him an excellent fit for our community. We're confident that Dan's leadership will provide strong continuity and momentum for Johnnie athletics."

Other stops in O'Brien's career included stints at Hamline University, Concordia University-St. Paul, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Lakeville High School and Bemidji High School.