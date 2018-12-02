St. John’s Basketball Tops Gustavus

The Johnnies took down the Gusties 83-71 in St. Peter on Saturday afternoon. St. John’s out-rebounded the Gustavus 32-16 and posted a 38-16 scoring advantage in the paint.

The Johnnies shot 16-for-26 in the first half but only led by five, 40-35, as the Gusties shot 7-for-10 from behind the three-point arc. Gustavus closed the gap to 51-49 in the fourth quarter, but the Johnnies went on a 14-0 run that sealed the win.

Lucas Walford led the team in scoring with 23 points, 16 of which came in the second half. David Stokman scored 22 points, and Kyle Sorenson added 12.

The Johnnies improve to 5-1 and will return home to host Hamline University on Saturday, Dec. 8.