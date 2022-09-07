St. Cloud’s Pride Week Offers Full Week of Events

ST. CLOUD -- A whole week's worth of activities have been planned next week for St. Cloud Pride.

Organizers are encouraging individuals and businesses throughout the area to show their pride colors all week long.

Pride Board co-chair Mandy Spiczka says they'll kick off the events with a roller skating party at the Skatin' Place on Monday night.

They have really stepped up as a phenomenal partner throughout the year. They are doing a Pride Skate every other month now. We've been able to offer free skate rentals for everyone who RSVPs before the event.

On Tuesday evening there will be a Pride & Peace walk starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

On Thursday you can play Pride Trivia at Beaver Island Brewing Company and then go to a Burlesque Show at the Red Carpet.

There will be a pair of youth events on Friday night at St. Cloud State University's Atwood Ballroom.

Get our free mobile app

Spiczka says they've also scheduled a drag show on Friday night at the Red Carpet.

The Fusion Cabaret is a local drag troupe and we like to partner with them during Pride to highlight those performers in St. Cloud. Drag is very popular right now and during Pride week we want to have all the performers have an opportunity to shine.

Saturday's events include Pride in the Park at Lake George, another drag show at the River's Edge Convention Center, followed by an after-party at the Red Carpet. Spiczka says tickets to Saturday night's drag show have been selling well so she encourages you to buy yours in advance.

And the week of activities wrap up with a parade in downtown St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon. This year a group of classic cars have been added to the parade line-up as well as other new units.

Spiczka says volunteers are still needed, especially for the events on Saturday. You can reach out to the Pride Board if you are willing and able to help them out.