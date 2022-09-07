Minnesota State Fair Attendance Top 5 After Pandemic

Apparently everyone wants to get out and get back to normal after two years of dealing with a pandemic, social distancing, mask wearing and shut downs.

Granted, last year the Minnesota State Fair did happen as close to normal as they could. There were less vendors, allowing for more space between each one, but there were still a lot of people who opted not to go just because there were still Covid concerns.

There year, technically there are still COVID concerns, along with other regular sicknesses that people just get after being in a crowd of people, but people headed out to the fair! The Great Minnesota Get-together was very well attended. According to Bring Me the News, this year the attendance at the fair was the 5th best attended in the fair's history.

Last year the fair saw over 1.3 Million fairgoers. This year, that figure jumped up to just over 1.8 million. Still a ways away from the record breaker in 2019 - pre-pandemic where the fair saw over 2 million fair goers. Last year not only was COVID still having an affect on the attendance, the weather in the first few days was less that awesome. This year there was that pop-up storm that happened, but other than that, the weather was very conducive to attending the fair. Although, there were a couple of weather events that happened later at night, and did cut a couple of the grandstand shows down.

As we look forward to next year's event, we always hope for great weather for the 12 days of the fair. And, if you take advantage of the pre-sale and daily discount tickets for certain groups it can be an enjoyable/less expensive event. There is also an app that you can download that will give you some discount options as well as letting you know what the new foods are and everything else that you find interesting at the fair.

See you at the fair (next year).