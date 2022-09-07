Author of “How to Talk Minnesotan” Passes Away at 83

The author of the iconic book "How to Talk Minnesotan" has passed away at the age of 83. His obituary stated that Howard Mohr passed away Sunday, September 4th due to Parkinson's disease.

Howard Mohr was a professor of English at Southwest State University, and his love of writing and sense of humor spawned the book “How to Talk Minnesotan” in 1987 which was a regional best-seller, and later made into a musical “How to Talk Minnesotan: The Musical.”

Howard was also the author of “Minnesota Book of Days” and the updated version of “How to Talk Minnesotan Revised,” all published by Penguin Books. Howard is also the author of a book of poetry and prose called “How to Tell a Tornado.”

"How to Talk Minnesotan" was also turned into a TV special, which was produced by Twin Cities PBS and first broadcast on January 1, 1993. Below is a clip of that TV special shared to TikTok:

Much of the material for the book was originally performed as sketches on A Prairie Home Companion, a program for which Howard Mohr was a writer.

Howard's obituary shared that he leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Jody, and their daughter, plus countless friends and family.

