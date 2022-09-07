Glow Party: Epic Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show Coming To Minneapolis!

A 'glow party' is coming to Minneapolis' Target Center in November when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show comes to town! There will be two shows on Saturday, November 19th with a matinee and evening performance scheduled.

The new show features all of the favorites from the Hot Wheels Monster Truck line of toys like Boneshaker, Bigfoot, Tiger Shark and, of course, my kid's favorite Mega Wrex!

In addition, a 30 foot tall, car-eating, fire-breathing robot named MEGASAURUS will make an appearance along with a freestyle motocross team.

The show will feature 'outrageous monster truck competitions and battles,' along with a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels giveaways.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Fans can also visit the 'crash zone' to walk the floor of Target Center for meet and greets and activities. Tickets for the 'crash zone' are extra.