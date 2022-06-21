Is St. Cloud in the Top Five For Worst Crime in the State?

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime.

But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.

How does St. Cloud rank as far as crime, unemployment and poverty among other cities in Minnesota?

According to Moneyinc.com, St. Cloud comes in at number 5. Actually considered as the fifth worst place to live in Minnesota. This is because of the above mentioned factors.

Well, that's depressing. But, of course there are some areas that are better to live in and some that are not so great. Just like other cities. Good parts and bad parts. As the city continues to grow, this is what people would consider "growing pains".

What are the other four cities that are worse than St. Cloud?

4 - Minneapolis Right now I'm surprised that isn't number 1

3 - Bemidji This one is a little surprising

2 - Hawthorne The crime rate is apparently 448% higher than the US average per capita.

1 - St. Paul This one is probably expected considering what's been in the news for the last couple of years. But I'm still surprised that these two cities aren't number 1 and 2.

You can see the full list of the top 20 worst places in Minnesota here.

