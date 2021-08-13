St. Cloud VFW Wins Another Elimination Game

photo courtesy of St. Cloud VFW Baseball

St. Cloud used a 9-run 3rd inning to outscore the host team Austin 15-7 today in an elimination game at he VFW State Baseball tournament.  St. Cloud was 1-1 Thursday with a loss to Elk River 7-6 before defeating Hermantown 10-6 last night.  St. Cloud will play another elimination game tonight at 6:30 p.m against Owatonna.  Six teams are remaining in the tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell is 2-0 in the tournament and will play tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. in the winners bracket. The tournament is double elimination and will finish up on Sunday.

 

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)

Filed Under: St. Cloud, VFW State Tournament
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top