St. Cloud VA Promoting Whole Health

The St. Cloud V.A. wants veterans to give the gift of health to themselves this holiday season. Whole Health Director Dr. Sean O'Mara and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON today. O'Mara says veterans should reduce or eliminate processed foods from their diet and exercise more to improve their health. He says sprinting can be a great exercise for veterans. O'Mara says that is something that veterans should work up to starting with stretching and walking before incorporating sprinting in their workouts.

Dr. O'Mara says veterans don't want to be dependent on pills and medications. He says by adjusting some of their habits they can reduce the amount of medications they need to depend on. Some other suggestions for improving a veterans health include walking, high intensity biking and strength training. Dr. O'Mara says the Whole Health program at the St. Cloud V.A. can help veterans learn how to eat well and can give them suggestions on what type of exercise will work best for them.

Barry Venable says the St. Cloud V.A. is still offering COVID-19 and Flu shots for veterans. He says they are offering booster doses via a special clinic and that will continue through December. Veterans can call 320-252-1670, press option 8 to make appointments. Veterans' care givers and/or spouses are also eligible for a COVID-19 boosters at the St. Cloud V.A.

Listen to my conversation below with Barry Venable and Dr. Sean O'Mara.