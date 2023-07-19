St. Cloud V.A. Offering Summer Games/Art Competition

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering a pair of events they'd like to draw attention to for veterans to participate this summer/fall. The art competition is a national event in its 41st year. Benjamin Feigum with the St. Cloud V.A. says there is a 121 V.A. facilities in the nation competing in this event with over 5,000 entries submitted each year.

The Choir Boys - John Jordan, Rick Stang, and Steve Buley (photo courtesy of the St. Cloud V.A.) The Choir Boys - John Jordan, Rick Stang, and Steve Buley (photo courtesy of the St. Cloud V.A.) loading...

Feigum says the St. Cloud facility has over 100 entries which includes arts, music, creative writing, dance and drama. St. Cloud's V.A. has been involved in this since 1991. Three Veterans from St. Cloud, John Jordan, Rick Stang and Steve Buley attended the 42nd National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in St. Louis, MO from April 10-17, 2023. The Choir Boys (John Jordan, Rick Stang, and Steve Buley) were awarded 1st place in the Country/Folk/Bluegrass category with their entry “Try a Little Kindness” and were invited to perform the act during the stage show.

The event at the St. Cloud V.A. will be held September 13th in Building 8 from 2-4 p.m. and September 14th from 9-11 a.m. Veterans interested in participating should give their entry to contact Madge Scherer at 320-252-1670, ext. 7336 for entry information before September 8th.

This year will be the 9th annual St. Cloud V.A. summer games. Leah Egan with the St. Cloud V.A. indicated their recreation therapists created this event to mimic the national event to encourage physical activity and competition among veterans. The event this year will be Friday August 11th. Egan says they have two different segments which includes their Community Living Center veterans who will compete during the day and outpatients and TPC veterans will compete in the afternoon. The 6 events veterans can compete in include a 1 mile walk/run or roll, skiing, weightlifting, horseshoes, billiards, and rowing.

If you'd like to learn more about these events and to listen to additional announcements from Barry Venable you can listen to my conversation with Benjamin, Leah and Barry below.