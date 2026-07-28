The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 6-5 in a ten-inning, walk-off win at Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 27th. The Rox are now 36-23 on the season after the win.

Luke Haney's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning gave the Rox a 1-0 lead before Mankato tied the game with a single run in the top of the second inning. The game would remain tied at one until the eighth inning when the teams each scored a pair of runs.

OFFENSES WAKE UP

Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Rox rallied to tie the game on a two-run, two-out double off the bat of Jackson Akin. Mankato again plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 5-3 lead, but St. Cloud was able to again tie the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Aidan Mouton tripled home Luke Haney to make the score 5-4 before Brett Griffiths followed with a triple of his own to score Mouton and tie the game.

WALK-OFF WALK

St. Cloud scored the game's winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning. Akin started the frame by bunting Tanner Recchio to third base. After a pair of intentional walks, Luke Haney drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Rox the win.

ROX SOLID STARTER

Emerson McKnight was excellent in his start for St. Cloud, allowing just one earned run while striking out ten MoonDogs batters in six innings of work.

NEXT UP

The Rox will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.