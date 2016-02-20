St. Cloud Tech Wins State Girl’s Gymnastics Title

MINNEAPOLIS - The St. Cloud Tech girls gymnastics team won the state title for the Class AA 2016 State Girl's Gymnastics Meet.

With a combined vault score of 38.050, uneven bars of 37.875, balance beam of 36.150, floor exercise of 37.050 and a total team score of 149.125 the team took 1st place.

Roseville Area High School took 2nd place with a total score of 147.925 and East Ridge High School placed 3rd with a total score of 147.375.

To see all teams scores visit the Minnesota State High School League Website .