The St. Cloud Tech High School Alumni Association has announced their 2025 Hall of Fame class. In 1986 Tech started the Athletic Hall of Fame to recognized the contributions and achievements who've contributed to success of Tech High School over the years.

The inductees will be honored in a 2-day event on September 25-26. The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday September 25 at 7pm. The group will also be honored at the Tech football game on Friday September 26.

The Class includes:

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON loading...

2025 Tech Hall of Fame Inductees

Riley Bates – 2014 - 12-time Letterwinner and Captain in Football, Hockey, Tennis

Matt Clausen – 1991 - 14-time letterwinner and Captain in Football and Track. Captain and two-way starter on 10-1, 1990 Tiger Football Team

Paul Denne – 2005 - All-State wrestler and All CLC in Football and Baseball

Katelyn Jean (Dold) Deitz – 2008 - All-conference in Soccer, Team MVP in Lacrosse and 311 points as Tiger Hockey player

Charlie Eisenreich – 1982 - Baseball, Hockey and Soccer star who played in Kansas City Royals Class A Team, then teacher, coach, and Principal at both Tech and Apollo

Andy Foley – 2014 - Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, and Football athlete who became captain of the SCSU basketball team

Erin Leone (Foley) Feddema – 2008 Lettered in 4 sports – soccer, basketball, track and golf and was senior class president

Kathy (Kelly) Heine – 1981 - Excelled as cross country and track athlete at Tech and at North Dakota State University

Brooke Johnson – 2005 - 2005 Exchange Club Honor Athlete who won 12 letters in swimming, basketball, and softball

Jenni (Johnson) Kornbaum – 1981 - Basketball, Volleyball and Track athlete who became a 4-year starter in basketball at South Dakota State University.

David Kampa – 1969 - Excelled in Cross Country and Track with Tech record in half mile and mile who later starred at North Dakota State University with six school records.

James Pelarske – 1970 - Starred as a cross-country runner and 1969 MN State cross-country Champion and chosen as a “High School All-American” runner.

Eric Schmiesing - 1996 - Two-time all-state wrestler and two-time All-American wrestler at Hofstra University

Keri (Schulte) Wheeler – 1993 - Qualified for the State Meet in both cross-country and track and later, an All-American cross-country runner at Kenyon College in both cross-country and track.

Jordyn (Sears) Kolar - 2008 - Tech’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, led her team to the State Tournament, and was selected to the 2008 State All-Star game.

Nate Wolters – 2009 - All-State basketball player who led his team to the Class 4A State Tournament and later starred at South Dakota State University before signing a National Basketball Association (NBA) contract

2025 Special Recognition Award Winners

We are proud to recognize the following three individuals with the Hall of Fame 2025 Special Recognition Award for their years of service:

Robert (Mick) Boatz, Tech Math Teacher/Math League Team Coach. Career Math teacher at Tech whose support for student participants was remarkable, also coached Tech’s Math League Team to great success

Dr. Jack Stinogel, Team Physician. Became Tech’s football “sideline doctor” in 1995 and continued for 26 years

Rengel Printing (Pete Rengel) - After a stellar career as a Tech football player, Pete and Rengel Printing have provided Tech with a “first-class” game program and have helped the school and program in other ways over the years.

Hall of Fame “TEAM” Recognition

In 2025 the Tech High School Alumni Association (THSAA) made a decision to recognize all “Hall of Fame Caliber” TEAMS in a display case in the athletic wing of Tech High School. Also, the THSAA will recognize one girls' and one boys' team at the induction ceremonies every four years. This year we will recognize the 1975 Girls Volleyball Team and the 1980 Boys Basketball Team for their great “Hall of Fame” caliber seasons!

1975 St. Cloud Tech H.S. Girls’ Volleyball

· First Tech girls’ team to qualify for a State Tournament – the 1975 Volleyball Tournament

1980 St. Cloud Tech H.S. Boys’ Basketball

· Finished with a 22-3 season record and “2nd Place” in the State Boys’ Basketball Tournament