ST. CLOUD -- A big match up this (Tuesday) evening in boys high school soccer. Section 8-24 Finals between the #1 seed St. Cloud Tech Tigers and the #2 seed Rogers Royals.

Tech is in the section finals for the second straight year.

Both teams came out playing excellent defense, but early in the first half off of a steal the Royals were able to move down the field and Trevor Klink is the one to knock it in to put the Royals up 1-0.

Tech tried several times throughout the half but couldn't get the ball in the net, that is until six minutes remaining, Mohamed Abdi is able to tie things up 1-1 with a break away goal.

A few minutes later Abdi gets his second goal of the half and gives the Tigers a 2-1 lead at half time.

Tech would waste not time in the second half getting a quick goal by Abdiqadar Farah to put the Tigers up 3-1.

The Tigers defense would do the rest as St. Cloud Tech gets the 3-1 win and claim the Section 8-2A Championship.