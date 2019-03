SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The St. Cloud State men's basketball team (7-10, 4-7 NSIC) lost 102-63 to #2 Augustana University (14-1, 11-0 NSIC) last (Friday) night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Huskies hit the road to face the Wildcats of Wayne State (4-12, 2-9 NSIC) tonight (Saturday) at 6:00 p.m.