SCSU Football Falls at Augustana in OT

The St. Cloud State football team lost their 3rd game of the year 16-13 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the Augustana Vikings Saturday with snow falling in overtime. Luis Guarita made a 35-yard field goal in overtime to win it for Augustana. The Huskies turned the ball over on their possession in OT.

Guarita made a 27-yard field with 1:20 remaining to break the 10-all tie before Adam Stage made a 37-yard field goal with :04 left in regulation to force overtime.

Kyle Saddler threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jake Welscheimer to open the scoring in the 1st half before SCSU tied the game on a 5-yard touchdown run from Curtwan Evans just before halftime. Augie took a 10-7 lead on a 27-yard field goal from Luis Guarita in the 3rd quarter. Adam Stage tied the game at 10 early in the 4th quarter with a 30-yard field goal for the Huskies.

Dwyane Lawhorn threw for 184 yards for SCSU. Matt Plunkett was his top receiver with 6 catches for 54 yards. Joe Blando ran for 32 yards to lead the Huskies ground attack.

The Huskies are 3-3 and will play at home against Southwest Minnesota State at 1pm Saturday October 19. Hear the game on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.