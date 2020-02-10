Cyclones National Championship Goal Brings Heightened Focus

ST. CLOUD -- It's been an impressive season for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College men's basketball team.

The Cyclones have posted a 20-1 record and have risen to #3 in the latest NJCAA DIII Poll.

Forward Taye Carter says this year's group is close and that bond has shown on the basketball court.

It's like a family. That was emphasized at the beginning of the year and that's how we went on our run.

For some players, like guard Eric Racine, this season marks unfinished business as the Cyclones came within two games of the National Championship Tournament last season.

After last year, taking a lost to Central Lakes College (in the Region 13 Semi-Finals), we all came back with a focus this year.

The Cyclones have four games remaining in the regular season. Head Coach Andy Cone says despite the outside noise, his team have brought a dedicated focus every day.

They seem to be really focused on the goal of winning a championship. We find some years it's been about the individual statistics, but this team just wants to win.

You can catch the team in action this week as they wrap up their home stand Wednesday and Saturday at Whitney Recreation Center.