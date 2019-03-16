Gophers Big Ten Run Ends Against Michigan

The seventh-seeded University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s Cinderella story came to an end in the Big Ten semifinals against the third-seeded University of Michigan.

Minnesota got off to a rough start in the opening half of the game. Outplayed on offense and defense, the Gophers trailed the Wolverines 38-19 by the break.

The second half was more of the same. The earlier deficit just proved to be too much for the Gophers. They were outscored again 38-30 and fell to Michigan 76-49.

Amir Coffey led the team with 14 points. Jordan Murphy scored 10, and Daniel Oturu added 8.

The Wolverines advance to the Big Ten title game where they will face Michigan State University on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Gophers hope to hit the court again in the NCAA Division I Tournament later this month with the goal of making it back home to Minneapolis for the Final Four.

Selections will be announced Sunday night.