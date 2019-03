ST. CLOUD -- Today’s (Monday's) game between the St. Cloud Rox and the La Crosse Loggers has been cancelled due to the severe weather conditions.

The game will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to today's game can exchange their ticket for any future regular season home game in the 2016 season, based on ticket availability.

The Rox next home game will be on tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7:05 p.m.