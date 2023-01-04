St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:

This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.

Alicia Mages with Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says vehicle theft and vehicle break-ins continue to be a problem in the St. Cloud metro area. Mages explains many of these vehicles were stolen or broke into through unlocked doors. She suggests always locking the doors to your vehicles and homes.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.