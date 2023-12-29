Batteries Stolen From a Construction Site in Sartell

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a theft on 19th Avenue North where officers were called to a construction site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a contractor indicates an unknown party stole 4 heavy duty batteries out of a forklift at a job site. The cost of the batteries is believed to be $450. The incident is believed to have happened between December 21st and December 23rd.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.