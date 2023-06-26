Crimestoppers: St. Cloud Police Investigating Car Fire

St. Cloud Police are reporting that arson is being investigated where a car was lit on fire on the 1100 block of 9th Avenue South in the early morning hours of June 23. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicated another nearby vehicle also caught on fire and a building suffered some damage.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 1100 block of Parkwood Loop where items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.