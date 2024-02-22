Car Stolen in Northeast St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle was a brown 2008 Chevy Impala with Minnesota license BMF 699.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.