Crimestoppers: Stolen Truck and Trailer in Central MN

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a 2017 white GMC Savana, 10 foot box truck with an Arizona license plate AH74124.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department are reporting a theft of a trailer on the 1300 block of 293rd Avenue Northwest in Baldwin Township. Mages indicates the trailer was missing sometime after noon May 19th. Mages says it's a black Sure-Trac single axle dump trailer.

Mages says Waite Park Police have also received calls about car prowlers especially in the Park Meadows area. She strongly suggests if you live in that area to lock your vehicles.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.