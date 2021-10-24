Johnnies, Bison, Wild, and Timberwolves Remain Undefeated

The Granite City Lumberjacks, St. John's, NDSU, and U of M football teams, and Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves all earned wins on Saturday, while the St. Cloud Norsemen and Gopher men's hockey teams fell in close contests.

RECAPS:

- After giving up a two-point lead, the Lumberjacks rallied in the final period to beat the Willmar WarHawks 7-4. Sean Davidson and Tory Lund each netted two for Granite City. The Lumberjacks extend their winning streak to seven games and are now 11-1. They will travel to Mason City to face the Toros on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Johnnies beat Gustavus 37-7 despite losing starting quarterback Aaron Syverson in the third quarter. He completed 14 of 19 for 161 yards and was sacked three times before leaving the game. Chris Backes stepped into the game and completed three of four for 72 yards and a touchdown. Henry Trost had 19 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. The Johnnies improve to 7-0 and will host St. Scholastica on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

- The Gopher football team notched a 34-16 win over Maryland. Morgan Tanner completed just eight of twelve for 125 yards. The ground game was more productive for Minnesota with Thomas Ky, Mar'Keise Irving, Bryce Williams, and Cole Kramer all finding the endzone. The Gophers improve to 5-2 and will travel to Northwestern on Saturday. Catch the action at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison rallied in the fourth to top Missouri State 27-20 and remain undefeated. Starting quarterback Quincy Patterson II completed five of sixteen for 77 yards and an interception and also added eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore QB Cam Miller entered the game from the bench late as NDSU was trailing 20-13. He completed seven of nine for 112 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner. The Bison improve to 7-0 and will host Indiana State on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

The Wild pulled off a close overtime win 4-3 over the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. Brandon Duhaime, Jon Merrill, and Jared Spurgeon each scored in regulation for Minnesota, and Ryan Hartman netted the game-winning goal in OT. The Wild improve to 4-0 and will host Nashville on Sunday. Tune into AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports for pre-game coverage starting at 4:45 p.m.

- The Wolves held off the Pelicans to earn a 96-89 win at Target Center. Minnesota led 54-41 at the half but allowed New Orleans to whittle that lead down to just 69-67 in the third. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points, and Anthony Edwards added 19. The Timberwolves improve to 2-0 and the Pelicans fall to 0-3. The teams will meet in Minneapolis again on Monday. Pre-game begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen fell 2-1 to the Bismarck Bobcats to end the weekend with a series split. Evan Murr scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. Josh Langford made 24 saves and allowed two goals. The Norsemen fall to 6-3 and will host Minot on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Gopher hockey team got swept by UMD, falling 2-1 on the road Saturday. The Bulldogs took an early 2-0 lead in the opening quarter. A rally from the Gophers in the third was too little too late. Mason Nevers scored the lone goal for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 3-3 and will return home on Friday to host Notre Dame in a weekend series. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors